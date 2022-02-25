Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

GLEN opened at GBX 422.25 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.35 ($6.02).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

