Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $29.33 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

