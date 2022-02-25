Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 1,248,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

