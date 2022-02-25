Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.53 ($0.05). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,588,521 shares.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) price target on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of £34.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

