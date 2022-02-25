Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 631,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,839. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $662.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Get Gevo alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.