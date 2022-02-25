Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,030. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.