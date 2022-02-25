Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $484.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

