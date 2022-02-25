Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $9.08 Million Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,196,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $264,521 over the last quarter.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.50.

SMFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

