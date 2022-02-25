Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,926 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

