Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $1.93 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

