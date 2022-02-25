Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 569,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

