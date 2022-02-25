Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,204 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:HY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.