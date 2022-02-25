Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.71) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.92). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.71), with a volume of 261,641 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.
Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.