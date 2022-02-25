Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Sells $453,305.16 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

