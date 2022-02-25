General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Cut by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

