General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

