Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $301.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

