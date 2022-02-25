Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE GNK opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

