Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.64

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 208,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of £171.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

