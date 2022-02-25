Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GECFF. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Gecina stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

