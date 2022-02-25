Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.