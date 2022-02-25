Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.66.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
