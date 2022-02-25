FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reduced by Analyst

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.