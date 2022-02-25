FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.