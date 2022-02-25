FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

