FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CFX stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

