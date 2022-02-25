FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

TSE UNS opened at C$26.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$8.69 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,064.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.20.

Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.