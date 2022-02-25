FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perpetua Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

