FY2021 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Lowered by Desjardins

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

