Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Hits $137,894.10

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $137,894.10 and $10,394.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,316,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,080 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars.

