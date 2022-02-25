Fullen Financial Group Sells 127 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fullen Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.16. 20,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

