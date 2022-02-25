Fullen Financial Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

VEU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

