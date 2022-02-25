Fullen Financial Group Acquires 875 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. 8,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

