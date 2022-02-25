Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA FPE remained flat at $€28.46 ($32.34) during trading on Thursday. 15,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.59.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.