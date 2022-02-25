Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

FPE has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

FRA FPE remained flat at $€28.46 ($32.34) during trading on Thursday. 15,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.59.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.