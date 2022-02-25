FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 2.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 23,791 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.