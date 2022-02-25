Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Head to Head Comparison

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.91 -$402.00 million N/A N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 5 1 2.86 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 71.86% -1,719.60% 29.36% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

