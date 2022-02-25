frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. frontdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 1,167,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 114.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

