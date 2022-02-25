Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.25

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 1698362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

