Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lessened by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,142,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,685,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,874,000 after purchasing an additional 287,457 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

FCX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

