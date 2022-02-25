Frax (FRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.29 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $50.29 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

