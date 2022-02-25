Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,536 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 489.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.