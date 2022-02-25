Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.