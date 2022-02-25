Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 111,947 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

