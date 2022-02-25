Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.