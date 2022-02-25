Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

