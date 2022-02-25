Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $392,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.