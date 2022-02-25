Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 40,700 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 40.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 291.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GRTS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $337.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.