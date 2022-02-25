Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DORM opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

