Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $43.62 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $501,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

