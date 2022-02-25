Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 10,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

