Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 10,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

