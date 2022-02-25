Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

