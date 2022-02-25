Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $580.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.28. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.